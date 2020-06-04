57 minutes ago

Newly appointed board members of Kumasi Asante Kotoko were supposed to be inaugurated today June 4, 2020 but has been postponed by Manhyia Palace.

According to Opemsuo Fm, a local radio station set up by Manhyia Palace the event has been rescheduled to take place on Tuesday 9th June 2020.

After work by a three member committee led by Prof. Lydia Nkansah, Manyhia Palace announced a nine member board of directors chaired by Dr Kwame Kyei as the Executive board chairman.

Dr Kwame Kyei has been at the helm of affairs at Asante Kotoko the past three years and is set to continue.

The vice board chair is Mr Joe Arthur, Board Chairman of the Ghana Commercial Bank, Mr Kwadwo Boateng Genfi, Board Chairman of the Ghana Exim Bank and Mr Kwasi Osei Ofori, Chairman Erdmark Group and Chief Executive Officer, Rocksure Mining Company.

Others are Alhaji Lamin,a Tema based businessman, Mr Kwamena Mensah, private legal practitioner , Mr Joseph Yaw Adu, a retired Director of Sports at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Baffour Kwame Kusi, Otumfuo’s Ankobiahene and Ms Evelyn Nsiah-Asare,lecturer and Acting Head of Sports at the Sunyani Technical University.

They have been tasked to put Kumasi Asante Kotoko on the map as it once was in the past.