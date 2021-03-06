1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the government’s commitment to revamping the economy after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic, which is still raging across the globe, has crippled most economies and has tasked governments to find means of staying afloat while alleviating the plight of their citizens.

President Akufo-Addo, addressing the nation on the occasion of Ghana’s 64th-anniversary charged Ghanaians to come on board in the quest for economic recovery.

“Ghana is taking steps to revitalise the economy. A process that is hinged on the GHS 1 billion Ghana Cares Obatanpa programme. This is aimed at transforming our economy, which is our main national priority.”

“The Minister for Finance will within the month, provide further details on measures to be taken to spiral the process of economic recovery.”

“The benefits of this economic recovery agenda will begin to show a year from now. A year from now, our quest to move Ghana to a situation beyond aid will be accelerated, and our self-reliance enhanced. A year from today, Ghana will become one of the fastest-growing economies not only in the continent but the world at large.”

“A year from now, we will begin processing our raw materials and effects more jobs will be created for the millions of Ghanaian youths. Fellow Ghanaians, this is not beyond us. If we put our mind to it, we, who were the first to gain independence, can make it,” President Akufo-Addo admonished.

This year’s Independence Day celebration was held virtually at the forecourt of the Jubilee house due to the pandemic.