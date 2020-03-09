1 hour ago

Former Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, has pooh-poohed the 63rd Independence Day celebration which was held in Kumai on Friday, describing it as more of a rally for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the ruling party, under the guise of an Independence celebration, splurged state resources on party faithfuls and apparatchiks like there is no tomorrow.

Speaking in an interview with Okay Fm Ade Akye Abia program, he accused the NPP government of merely decorating the Kumasi Sports Stadium and draping trees lining the roads leading to the event grounds with paraphernalia national colors just to give the programme a semblance of state value.

"The NPP government did not do anything new with this independence day celebration, they only decided to deceive the people of Kumasi because they have not been able to do anything meaningful for them since they assume power.

"This is a clear indication that the NPP lied to Ashantis when they needed their votes and they think that they can do same again as the next election approaches. No way, the people of Ashanti will not fall for their tricks again," he added.

Thousands of Ghanaians on March 6, 2020, converged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the celebration of the 63rd Independence Day, marked under the theme: 'Consolidating Our Gains'.

This was the first time it was moved to the Ashanti Region, after 62 years of Independence.

There was a heavy military presence as representatives of the various military and paramilitary bodies took positions to ensure and maintain law and order.

The National Disaster Management Organisation, the staff of the Ghana Health Service, among others were also strategically placed with their tents and equipment to ensure that any eventuality was adequately handled.

One-hundred-and-fifty Diplomats grace the 63rd independence anniversary celebration of the Republic of Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, the capital of the Asanti Region.

But conspicuously missing at the celebration were former Presidents John Dramani Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings, and most members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

