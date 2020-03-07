1 hour ago

Hassan Ayariga chided the Vice President over the parade of head porters at the stadium

Founder of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga has condemned the parade of the representatives of the Northern region at the just ended Independence Day celebration held in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Describing their representation as an “embarrassment to the Northern brotherhood,” Mr Ayariga expressed his disappointment at the Vice President for looking on as the world came to witness his clansmen carry pans and march pass in the 21st century.

He questioned the Vice President’s method of leadership and wondered how people carrying pans in their numbers to parade was a sign of achievements and independence.

“Our country has gained independence some 63 years ago. I want to believe that we are celebrating our achievements, transformation, development, freedom and justice. Today our Northern Vice President Dr Bawumia has tasked his Mothers, Sisters and Daughters to come out and match pass with pans on their heads to showcase their level of independence and development.

Dr Bawumia, is this your way or your style of leading your own people? People have gathered from all walks of life to witness how you humiliated your own people at the independence parade,” part of the statement reads.

He, however, commended Dr. Bawumia on developmental policies he has championed to the benefit of the country.

Read his full statement below

Dr. Hassan-Ayariga writes,

It’s independence Day.

Thank you Big Bro

Dr. Hassan Ayariga

APC Leader/Founder

Source: Ghanaweb.com