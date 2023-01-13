2 hours ago

The government’s proposed Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) continues to receive pushback as individual bondholders ask to be exempted.

Pensioner Bondholders Forum has petitioned government to exempt all pensioners holding sovereign Bonds from the DDEP.

Convener of the group, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' lamented over conditions of pensioners.

“We have no regular source of income to support us in terms of our feeding, buying regular medications, paying medical bills and meeting other critical expenses. Most of us have made investments in Government of Ghana securities with the expectation that the coupons will supplement the meagre pensions we receive through the Tier One Pensions Scheme under the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT),” he explained.