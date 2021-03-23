1 hour ago

Industry Players in the waste management in Ghana have welcomed the imposition of 10 pesewas Sanitation and Pollution Levy (SPL) on petroleum products.

The Government, in the 2021 budget statement under the Energy Sector Levies Act (ESLA) imposed 10 pesewas on the price per litre of petrol and diesel to be known as Sanitation and Pollution Levy (SPL).

According to the caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, “the tax is to improve urban air quality and combat air pollution, and support the re-engineering of landfill sites at Kpone and Oti’.

A decision many Ghanaians including the larger opposition National Democratic Congress have complained bitterly about but players in The Sector like Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), Sewerage System Ghana Limited (SSGL) and Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) have applauded the Government for it.

They say, if the revenue from the tax is properly managed it will help the sanitation sector greatly and reduce the loans members go for as well as to cut down government subventions to them.

They argued that a dedicated fund for the sector would mean service providers would be paid on time and in full measure to enable them take care of their operational cost on time.

This came to light when members of The Parliamentary Press Corps visited some of the landfill sites in Accra and Eastern Regions managed by Zoomlion Ghana Limited and other waste management entities.

The Press Corps first visited Teshie/Nungua, Zoompak where Zoomlion in partnership with Turkish Maste Company for the processing of a Medical Waste.

The Chief Executive Officer at Medical Waste Treatment Facility, Durmus findkci indicated that the facility is one of its kind in African hence the need for the government to give it maximum support.

He appealed to the government to institute measures to control medical waste management because if not collected, treated and dispose off well, the waste could spark major health disasters in the country.

At the Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL) Head of Processing and Engineering, Eric Simon Amofa -Sarkodie appealed to Ghanaians to ensure that domestic waste generated at home are set aside for effective treatment.

Mr Amofa-Sarkodie noted that the company spent over Ghc 20, 000 monthly to separate solid waste trapped in the liquid waste that is discharged at the facility due to non-segregation at homes.

Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited manages two treatment plants: Mudor WasteWater Treatment Plant and Lavinda Feacal Treatment Plant. The Mudor section treats liquid waste from the underground pipe whereas Lavinda Feacal Treatment Plant deals with waste brought in by trucks.

The Lavender Hill facility generates by-products such as biogas, and solid products are used for producing organic manure and charcoal while the water is treated for reuse or flushed into the Korle Lagoon.

At the Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP), General Manager of the facility, Betty Brown Nyadu stated that over 60% of waste segregated at the 400 tonne facility is organic in nature.

They convert the solid waste into other useful products such as organic fertilizer, plastic pellets among others to produce bowls, plastic chairs and tables.

The team finally visited Adipa landfill site (Sanitation Park) at Nsawam where land preparation is underway to serve as the biggest landfill for over 50 years to come.

Dean of the Parliamentary Press Corps, Simon Agianab was grateful to the organizers of the tour and appealed to Ghanaians to understand the government over the 10 pesewas on petroleum products since it will go a long way to help solve the Sanitation challenges confronting the country.

Mr. Agianab urged citizens not to regard the Sanitation levy as a nuisance levy but one that has the potential to change the face of Sanitation in the country if utilized well.

The tour formed part of the learning process to give insight to The Press Corps Members on challenges of waste managers’ face in the country and to as well educate the public on waste management from homes.

Source:GBC