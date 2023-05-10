1 hour ago

Inflation has dropped to 41.2% for the month of April 2023.

This represents a 3.8 percentage point decrease from the 45.0% recorded in March 2023.

This was captured in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday.

Per the data, food inflation also stood at 48.1 and Non- food inflation at 35.8%.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim said the Western North region recorded the highest food inflation at 78. 3% for the month of April while the Volta region continued to record the lowest inflation among the regions.

Inflation for locally produced items stood at 38.2%, whereas inflation for imported items stood at 43.1%.

For the month-on-month, inflation stood at 2.4% in April 2023. Food and Alcoholic Beverage recorded the highest inflation of 4.3%, whilst non-food inflation was 0.7%.

Source: citifmonline