The Ministry of Information has alerted the public to the activities of a fake 2021 protocol e-recruitment portal purporting to be from the Public Relations Department of the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The fake portal has been circulating on social media platforms including WhatsApp, inviting Ghanaians to apply to join security and other allied services.

"Investigations reveal that an MTN number 0246300052 registered under the name “Thomas Oppong” has been attached to facilitate contact by interested applicants," a statement issued by the Ministry of Information said.

"Further, it was gathered that the account has been taking monies as processing fees from interested persons.

"The general public is hereby advised to take note of this fake e-recruitment portal in order not fall victims to such fraudulent act".

FAKE PROTOCOL RECRUITMENT PORTAL

The attention of the general public is drawn to a fake 2021 protocol e-recruitment portal purporting to be from the Public Relations Department of the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces and signed by Vice Admiral Seth “Amoano”, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The said e-recruitment portal has been circulating on social media platforms notably on WhatsApp, inviting Ghanaians to apply to join the following security and other allied services;

Ghana Armed Forces

Ghana Police Service

Ghana Immigration Service

Ghana National Fire Service

Ghana Prisons Service

Ghana Revenue Authority

Ghana Ambulance Service

Investigations reveal that an MTN number 0246300052 registered under the name “Thomas Oppong” has been attached to facilitate contact by interested applicants. Further, it was gathered that the account has been taking monies as processing fees from interested persons.

The general public is hereby advised to take note of this fake e-recruitment portal in order not fall victims to such fraudulent act.

MUNIRA KARIM

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER