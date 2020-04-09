1 hour ago

Information Officers and Commentators of Information Services Department in the Savannah Region including some journalists have attended a day's training on the COVID-19.

The training, organised at Damongo by the Ministry of Information with support from the Ghana Health Service, was to equip the participants with the requisite knowledge and skills for disseminating information on the COVID-19 pandemic to the public.

Participants were trained on how to sensitise the public on the mode of transmission, symptoms, preventive measures and risk communications on the disease.

They were also advised to encourage people to call or report any suspected case to the appropriate health authorities.

Mr Ziblim Mumuni, Savannah Regional Information Officer, urged the participants to discharge their duties professionally in the fight against the spread of the virus.

Mr Mumuni urged them to use all the available channels to educate the public on the need to adhere to the preventive measures and directives put in place to combat COVID-19 in the country.

He further urged them to rely on official sources for information to ensure that they shared the right information to the public to avoid fear and panic.

Peacefmonline