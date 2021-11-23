1 hour ago

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mines Ing. Margaret Aniawu-Asumakah was adjudged the Female Mining Professional of the Year at the Seventh Ghana Mining Industry Awards (GMIA) held in Accra on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The GMIA is an awards scheme by the Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM) to reward outstanding firms and individuals who make significant contributions to the country's mining space.



Ing Aniawu-Asumakah was recognised for her immense contributions to her mining company’s productivity.

The award is also designed to motivate women to take a more technical role in the mining industry.

It also looks out for women in the mining sector who demonstrate direct contribution to high productivity of the company and leadership competencies coupled with high ethical standards.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of her achievement, Ing. Aniawu-Asumakah commended the GCM for organising the awards.

She said her award will motivate her the more to soar to greater heights, adding that “this award is just the beginning!”

She intimated that there was no greater joy than to see “your contributions being noticed and recognised.”



“In fact, it’s something that is unexplainable: I am so happy,” she gladly expressed.

Asked what went into her wining of the award, a very elated Ing. Aniawu-Asumakah said dedication and hard work were the key factors.

“You just have to tell yourself that I can do it and pay attention to details while you also dedicate yourself to work and you will get to where I am now,” she said.

She disclosed that her husband has been her “number one supporter in all her eandeavours.

“He helps to cater for the kids, and supported me to even go and further my education.”

Ing. Aniawu-Asumakah specialty in the mining space is in the production field.