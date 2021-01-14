3 hours ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey says the injunction presented on colleague MP for Assin North Constituency during the swearing-in of Parliamentarians for the 8th Parliament was questionable.

He described the injunction as having discrepancies pointing to the fact that, the injunction was not from a Cape Coast High Court.

Giving an account of what transpired in Parliament on 6th and 7th January, he said, “To be truthful to you, when the Clerk of Parliament came in, he was going straight to the election of the Speaker until the NPP raised an objection to the presence of the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson”.

A Cape Coast High Court judge granted an injunction restraining the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Quayson, from being sworn-in into the 8th Parliament.

The injunction was granted in a case filed by one Michael Ankomah-Nimfa of Assin Bereku who claims Mr Quayson holds dual citizenship of Ghana and Canada.

However, the Clerk of Parliament gave the Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson the go-ahead to participate in the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic and was later sworn in as MP regardless of the injunction.

The MP for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM disclosed, “The file from the Clerk was fraudulent. Even the bailiff listed on the injunction was from Kumasi. How could this be?”

On his authority, it was impossible for an injunction which was issued by the court at 4:35 pm to reach Parliament at 4:50pm.

“How can one drive from Cape Coast to Accra in 15 minutes to serve an injunction?” he asked.

Kwame Dzudzorli added that the Assin North MP was not even in court when the ruling was made and he had not even received notice of the injunction by 7th January 2021.

He believes the MP for Assin North committed no offense and was rightfully sworn in as an honourable member of the chamber.