Alfred Duncan is a doubt for Sunday's Italian Serie A clash against Sampdoria at the Estadio Luigi Ferraris due to an injury picked up.

The 26 year old in demand midfielder has been carrying an injury for a while now but seem to have aggravated the injury and as a precaution was excluded from the side's match day squad that triumphed 2-1 over Torino over the weekend.

Duncan was unable to train with his teammates on Monday as he sat out training due to the injury prompting fears that he could be out of Sunday's game against Sampdoria in the Serie A clash.

There are other casualties for the neroverdi aside Duncan with Romanina defender Vlad Chiriches,Gregoire Defrel,Marlon all out injured.

Others include Gian Marco Ferrari and Alessandro Tripaldelli with Marlon and Ferrari expected back within 3-4 weeks while Defrel could be back later this month.

The conditions of all other players including Alfed Duncan is yet to be evaluated by Sassuolo's medical team.

Alfred Duncan has been chased this winter transfer window by Fiorentina and AC Milan but the injury may scupper any such deal.