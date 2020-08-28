1 hour ago

Injured Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey will be out of Amiens French Ligue 2 game against Le Havre this Saturday.

After suffering an injury in the opening day where he featured as a makeshift centerback, match day 2 has come so fast for the former Dreams FC player.

He was impervious as a makeshift center when he deputised for the injured Aurelio Chedjou as his side beat AS Nancy by a lone goal.

Lomotey could not finish the game as he picked up an injury and had to be substituted with the injury sidelining him for some time now.

In his place recently signed compatriot Nicholas Opoku is expected to make replace him in the squad ahead of their game against Le Havre on Saturday.

The game will come of at Le Havre's home grounds at the Stade Oceane with the game starting at 5:00pm.