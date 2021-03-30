1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak may soon be about to pay a huge debt with regards to their midfielder Abdul Mamani Lawali as to what the player's agency term negligence and neglect on the part of the club.

The player's agency have filed a complaint with world football governing body FIFA for the club's role in the player's career threatening injury.

Heritage Soccer Agency, representatives of Abdul Mamani Lawali have officially filed a complaint with FIFA for the club's negligence and also seeking for insurance for their injured client.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM on Monday, CEO of Heritage Soccer Agency, Mr Samuel Joel Atolagbe lamented the abject neglect by Hearts of Oak meted out to their client since his injury.

" We have today sent documents to FIFA over Lawali's injury situation, Lawali got injured on the 4th of January 2021 and has since not received any medical attention.

"We engaged the club and compelled them to start his treatment 3 weeks ago. They promised to start treating him a week later. Since the club has refused to fulfill their promise, we have officially reported them to FIFA to terminate his contract with a demand for $1.5 million for insurance, negligence, and compensation."