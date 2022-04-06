1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been dealt a huge injury blow as talented youngster Isaac Oppong has been ruled out of action for a long time.

He briefly recovered and played in the 0-0 drawn game in the Ghana Premier League game against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 18 year old winger sustained an injury in his side's 3-2 defeat to King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League game. in December 2021.

Oppong has undergone surgery to correct the problem and will be on the sidelines at least for the next three months as he begins rehabilitation.

The talented player has undergone a successful surgery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and has been ruled out of action for at least the next three months.

He began the season for Kotoko in an explosive fashion as he had scored a goal or provided an assist in his first five matches in the league.

Oppong joined Asante Kotoko from lower tier side Bectero FC on a three year deal at the beginning of the 2021/2022 season.

The twinkle toed winger scored three goals for Asante Kotoko and provided three assist in 7 matches before his injury hell struck.

He joins long term absentees Francis Andy Kumi and young goalkeeper Abdul Rafiu Yakubu on the treatment table.