Robert Page has named his 26-man squad for Wales' first World Cup in 64 years, with midfielder Joe Allen included despite being a major injury doubt.

Gareth Bale captains a squad that has no surprising inclusions or omissions.

Rhys Norrington-Davies is out with a hamstring injury so Tom Lockyer is recalled more than a year since he last played for Wales, while a calf injury rules out forward Tyler Roberts.

Wales face the United States in their opening World Cup match on 21 November.

They are joined in Group B by Iran and England, who name their squad on Thursday.

Wales squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town).

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).