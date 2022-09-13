1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh did not play any part for his lower-tier side Rubin Kazan in their 2-1 win on Sunday over Veles Moscow.

The striker who is the leading top scorer of the club is currently injured as announced by the Russian side.

“Lisakovich - a cold, Gritsaenko - an injury (got in the last match), Martynovic, Fameyeh - decided not to take risks because of the quality of the lawn. The players must be ready for the next match," the club said.

The Ghanaian has not played for his side since last featuring in his team's 1-1 drawn game against FC Kamaz on the 28th August, 2022.

His club has confirmed that he will be available for their next fixture against Volgar Astrakhan on 18th Sepetember, 2022.

Fameyeh who is the top scorer of the team has five goals as they push for promotion to the elite division.

Rubin Kazan is currently 5th on the league table with 16 points after nine games.