3 hours ago

There was no place for Mohammed Kudus despite his return from injury for Ajax in their Dutch Cup loss to PSV on Sunday as Brian Brobbey started the game and missed the second Ajax penalty.

PSV Eindhoven won the Dutch Cup for the second consecutive season after defeating Ajax in a penalty shootout in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Kudus Mohammed has been named in a combined first eleven of Ajax and PSV by two Dutch journalist in the first episode of the FC Update Podcast, host Stan Timmerman and editor Frank Hoekman have created a combined line-up of cup finalists Ajax and PSV .

It was no problem for the two journalists - one of whom is an outspoken Ajax player - to make the line-up. Almost everything chose itself, except the goalkeeper position and the position in the center of the defense next to Jurriën Timber were a headache.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has been in very good form for Ajax but is currently on the mend after sustaining a muscle injury in a cup game against Feyenoord.

Kudus Mohammed has been in good form for Ajax this season scoring 18 goals in all competitions and providing 5 assists for his side.