2 hours ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was caught by a heavy challenge from Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and was forced off five minutes before half-time, with the Gunners going on to lose the game 2-1.

Arsenal have said of Partey in a fitness update on the club's official website: "Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea last Sunday.

"Thomas continues to be assessed and is expected to be back in training in approximately three weeks.

The Ghanaian midfielder will miss Arsenal's friendly derby date with local rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

They will then be involved in a Premier League curtain-raiser against Brentford next Friday which will come too soon for the former Atletico Madrid player.

A testing start to the season then takes in a home date with Chelsea on August 22 and a trip to Manchester City six days later.

Domestic action then shuts down, giving Partey chance to work on his fitness before the Gunners face Norwich on September 11.