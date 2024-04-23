2 hours ago

Freiburg and Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has been dealt a major blow as he has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season due to an injury setback.

Confirmation of Kyereh's extended absence came from Freiburg coach Christian Streich, who revealed that the midfielder's recovery has not progressed as anticipated, leading to his continued absence from first-team activities.

Despite undergoing surgery and commencing rehabilitation earlier in the year, Kyereh has yet to rejoin training with his teammates, indicating that he will require more time to regain full fitness before returning to action.

Kyereh's injury woes have not only impacted his club but also prevented him from representing Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast.

With no definitive timeline for his return, the Black Stars will have to cope without his services for the foreseeable future.

The absence of Kyereh, who joined Freiburg from FC St. Pauli for €4.5 million in the summer of 2022, leaves a significant void in Freiburg's attacking options.

Prior to his injury, Kyereh had established himself as a key player for the team, featuring in 18 competitive matches.

This setback is undoubtedly disappointing for both Kyereh and Freiburg, but the priority now is for the midfielder to focus on his rehabilitation and ensure a full recovery before resuming competitive action.