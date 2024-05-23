5 hours ago

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams will be absent from the team's last La Liga match of the 2023-24 season against Rayo Vallecano this Saturday due to recent plastic surgery.

The club confirmed that the 29-year-old underwent a surgical procedure to address a painful scar on his left foot.

The surgery took place at the IMQ Zorrotzaurre Clinic on Tuesday morning, ruling Williams out of contention for the season's finale at Vallecas.

Despite missing the last match, Williams had a stellar campaign, featuring in 39 games across La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

He contributed significantly with 14 goals and five assists, playing a crucial role in Bilbao's Copa del Rey victory over RCD Mallorca in a thrilling penalty shootout on April 6.

Williams' exceptional performance throughout the La Liga season earned him recognition as the MVP for the best African player in the Spanish top flight.

His absence will be keenly felt, as his contributions were instrumental to Bilbao's success this season.

While his injury is a setback, both the management and fans are optimistic about Williams' recovery and eagerly anticipate his return to full fitness for the upcoming season.

Although his absence will be felt, Bilbao remains determined to finish the season positively, even without their star striker.