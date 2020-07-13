55 minutes ago

Ghanaian International Kwadwo Asamoah is set to leave Inter Milan at the end of the season, having being with Italian side for the two seasons.

Asamoah is leaving due to having too many physical problems, which has caused him to miss at least 18 games through injury this season.

He is among four Inter Milan players who will leave the club for different reasons, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com

Asamoah has contract that will end in June 2021 but the Ghana star is struggling for game time in Antonio Conte's side despite recovering from injury.

He has been linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Diego Godin, Matias Vecino and Sebastiano Esposito are the rest of the players to be shown the exit.

Godin this is because he struggled to adapt to the three-man defense, whilst Conte never appreciated Vecino, even attempting to sell him in January.

Esposito will leave on loan at the end of the season, the report continues, with a likely destination being Parma.