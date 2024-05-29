1 hour ago

Ghana's hopes for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers have taken a hit with the exclusion of Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams from the Black Stars squad.

The 29-year-old recently underwent a procedure to address discomfort from a troublesome scar on his left foot, leading to his absence from the team.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo unveiled the squad at the GFA headquarters, marking the beginning of preparations for the crucial qualifiers.

The training camp is set to kick off on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon. Ghana, currently in 4th place in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, is eager to regain momentum after a mixed start.

While the campaign began positively with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi, a subsequent 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni dampened spirits.

With one win and one loss in their first two matches, Ghana faces a pivotal fixture against Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako.

Following this encounter, the Black Stars will return home to host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Securing victories in both matches is crucial for Ghana's World Cup aspirations, as they aim to bolster their position in the qualifiers for the tournament, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.