4 hours ago

Samartex will be facing the final stretch of the Ghana Premier League season without their star forward, Evans Osei Wusu, who has been sidelined due to injury setbacks.

The absence of the former Tema Youth winger comes as a blow to the Timber Giants, who have heavily relied on his contributions throughout the campaign.

Osei Wusu played a pivotal role in Samartex's historic league triumph, showcasing his prowess with 11 goals and 8 assists in 27 games.

Despite his impressive performances, the 23-year-old will miss the team's last two league fixtures against Karela United and Accra Lions due to his injury.

While Osei Wusu's absence will undoubtedly be felt, Samartex's recent clinching of the Ghana Premier League title provides some relief.

The team's victory over Bibiani Goldstars secured their maiden league title, cementing their position at the top of the standings with 58 points.

With the championship secured, Samartex can afford to navigate their final matches without their key forward, knowing that their title-winning status remains unaffected.

In their upcoming fixture, the Timber Giants are set to host Karela United at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Sunday.

Despite Osei Wusu's absence, fans will be hopeful that the team can maintain their impressive form as they close out their triumphant season.