Let me coin a year out of the second half of 2020 and say a Happy New Year to you.

Part one of 2020 has been an adventure, a mystery and a “tangible fiction” if you want and how possible that could be, will remain unanswered for a very long time. How would one have imagined the beginning of a new decade could turn into such a bittersweet? We have a lot to be unhappy about just as we still have a lot to be thankful for.

To those who have lost loved ones: May the good lord console and restore you.

To those who have experienced great lost in your job or business: May you gather the courage one more time and be more resilient. A come back is a major possibility.

To those who have been laid off your jobs: May you find new and perhaps better ventures you can make gains and respond even stronger than before.

To those who have been rejected: Never feel low about yourself. It is that time to look deep into you and bring out the other beautiful side that may have been buried for a long time. You never got unattractive; you just have to do some things differently.

Moreover, to all of us in and outside the categories above and I sincerely believe it is that time to:

1. Stop some things,

2. Reconsider certain things,

3. Restart other things and

4. Begin a completely new adventure.

How is this possible? It is possible by the mere fact that you are up and alive, and able to read this piece. It simply means you have life, and I challenge you that is all we need to confront the challenges that await us in the second half, overcome them and enjoy the sandwiched blessings the good Lord has prepared for us.

I just came through to remind all of us that we cannot be called losers of a game that just had the whistle for the second half blown. I believe strongly, that we will do better as we get our tactics right. We may have had many parts of our lives infected, but I believe we can as well have many more recoveries in a shortest possible time.

Happy New Year to you once again.

Shalom.

David Bethel.