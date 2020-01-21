57 minutes ago

INSTAGRAM influencers are being propositioned with huge sums of money for sex on a daily basis, according to a recent BBC investigation.

Top social media celebrities have spoken to the Victoria Derbyshire programme about how their online profiles are being viewed as "a catalogue" by randy men. Clarson claimed: "It's high-end prostitution - it's just scary to think if they've messaged me, they've probably sent it to thousands of pretty girls on Instagram."

She said that she was first propositioned at 19-years-old with an offer of £20,000 ($26,000) for dinner and drinks.

After starring in Love Island series two the value of the offers increased and she claims she was offered £50,000 for five nights in Dubai, on the condition that she signed a non-disclosure agreement and what she would be required to do would remain confidential.