Instagram Introduces Direct Message Planning Feature for Users

26 minutes ago

Instagram launches a direct message planning feature, allowing users to schedule messages in advance. Learn how it works and what’s new for the holiday season.

Instagram has rolled out a highly anticipated direct message planning feature, making it easier for users to schedule messages ahead of time. The new tool, initially uncovered by social media expert Lindsey Gamble, allows users to set a specific date and time for sending messages. This innovation caters to those who want to stay organized, from scheduling birthday wishes to reminders about important events.

The feature marks another step in Instagram’s efforts to enhance its messaging platform while providing additional tools for its growing user base.

Direct Message Planning: How It Works

Instagram’s new direct message planning feature is designed for convenience. Users can now hold the send button while composing a message and select a specific date and time for delivery. Messages can be scheduled up to 29 days in advance, giving users ample flexibility.

Once a message is scheduled, Instagram will display a banner indicating the number of pending planned messages. This feature could prove particularly useful for users who want to automate reminders or send timely greetings without the need for manual intervention.

Currently Limited to Professional Accounts

At present, the direct message planning feature is only available to users with professional accounts, such as businesses, creators, and influencers. While Instagram has yet to make this tool accessible to all users, its introduction marks a significant step forward in message scheduling functionality.

Interestingly, Instagram has prioritized this feature for direct messaging before offering similar scheduling options for standard posts or story deliveries. However, with user demand growing for more streamlined tools, this rollout may pave the way for broader scheduling options in the near future.

Holiday-Themed Features for Instagram Users

In addition to the new messaging tool, Instagram is offering a range of holiday-themed features to mark the end of 2024. These limited-time tools are designed to help users celebrate their memories and festivities with flair.

One standout feature includes a story collage tool inspired by the year’s highlights. Users can also take advantage of “Add Yours” New Year’s Eve templates, encouraging friends to share how 2024 started and ended. Special effects are available for likes on New Year stories, including a customized visual element.

To elevate holiday storytelling further, Instagram has introduced a New Year’s Eve font and a countdown text effect, which can be used across stories, reels, and posts.

Surprises in Direct Messages and Notes

Adding a festive twist to direct messaging, Instagram has included hidden surprises for certain keywords and emoticons. When users send phrases like “Happy New Year” or “hello 2025,” or use holiday-themed emojis, they will be treated to a unique visual effect.

Instagram has also curated fun holiday conversation prompts, including Christmas and a theme called “Chill,” alongside one inspired by Mariah Carey—reflecting her seasonal popularity.

A Step Forward for User Convenience

Instagram’s new direct message planning feature and holiday-themed tools signal the platform’s commitment to enhancing user experience. While the scheduling tool is currently exclusive to professional accounts, its introduction could prompt wider adoption in the future. Combined with festive effects and storytelling tools, Instagram continues to innovate, helping users celebrate and connect as 2024 draws to a close.

For now, users can explore these new features to plan their messages seamlessly and share memorable moments with friends and followers alike.