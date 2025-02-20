15 hours ago

Instagram is testing a new “dislike” button for comments on Reels and Feed posts. While the feature won’t display dislike counts publicly, it aims to improve user experience and promote positive interactions.

Instagram Introduces ‘Dislike’ Button for Comments

Instagram has begun testing a new ‘dislike’ button for comments, allowing users to express dissatisfaction without engaging in direct confrontations. However, this option will not apply to posts or Reels—only to comments left under them.

The feature, currently in a limited beta testing phase, is being trialed by a small group of users. If successful, it could be rolled out more widely in the coming months.

Private Dislikes to Influence Comment Ranking

Unlike platforms such as YouTube, where dislike counts are visible, Instagram's approach keeps dislikes private. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, clarified that users will not see how many dislikes a comment has received. Instead, the feature will influence comment rankings, ensuring that more relevant and positively received comments remain visible.

"This will give people a more private way to signal that a comment doesn’t make them feel good. We hope this will help make comments more kind," Mosseri explained.

A Meta spokesperson echoed this sentiment, telling TechCrunch that the goal of the new option is to enhance the quality of conversations on the platform.

Instagram’s Ongoing Efforts to Improve User Experience



Edits app – A tool similar to CapCut, offering advanced video editing features.

– A tool similar to CapCut, offering advanced video editing features.

Longer Reels – Reels duration has been extended to three minutes, allowing creators more flexibility.

– Reels duration has been extended to three minutes, allowing creators more flexibility.

Post Size Adjustments – Changes in post dimensions to enhance viewing experiences.

What’s Next for the Dislike Button?

The introduction of theis the latest in a series ofon Instagram. Over the past few months, the platform has introduced several, including:As the feature remains in the testing phase, Instagram has not yet confirmed when or if the dislike button will become permanent. If user feedback is positive, the platform may expand its availability.

While the dislike button is intended to improve conversations, questions remain about how users will engage with it and whether it will have unintended consequences. Instagram’s ultimate goal, however, remains clear—fostering a more positive and engaging online space.