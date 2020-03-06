2 hours ago

The controversies surrounding the compilation of a new voters' register is far from over as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has decided to go to court.

The Electoral Commission insists there is a need for a new register but the NDC and other stakeholders believe otherwise. According to the opposition party, everything the EC is doing is deliberately paving way for the ruling NPP to retain power.

Reacting to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr., described the new voters' register brouhaha as a storm in a teacup.

He disclosed that the 'intent' to compile a new voters register, started when Madam Charlotte Osei was the chairperson of the EC.

"Institutional memory…if the previous management had an intent of changing the voters' register, I think we don’t go looking for personalities because as at June 30, 2017, the EC had begun to contemplate for a new register," he pontificated.

Meanwhile, he has commended the NDC for deciding to go to court.

Source: Peace News