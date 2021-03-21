4 hours ago

Inter Allies FC have registered three players fort the second round of the Ghana Premier League. They include Ivan Anokye Mensah, Gockel Ahontor and Andy Okpe.

Anokye Mensah, a Gold medallist at the 2020 WAFU Cup of Nations in Benin who has joined until the end of the season from MSK Zilina Africa FC.

Another quality addition is Gockel Ahontor, a former player of the club joining for the third time on a short-term deal. They have also grabbed the services of former Nigeria U-20 player Andy Okpe for the rest of the season.

Find attached the squad list of Inter Allies for the second round.

