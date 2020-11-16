1 hour ago

Ghana Premeir League side Inter Allies have announced Sub Box as their official restaurant partnes for the coming season

"We are delighted to announce that we’ve partnered up with Sub Box Restaurant and Café, one of the best Restaurants in the capital as our official restaurant partner," Inter Allies announced via their club website.

The long-term sponsorship kicks off with this new campaign featuring restaurant promotions, allowing Allies fans and Sub Box customers to enjoy two favorite things – Food and Football.

“With our fans more excited than ever for the return of football, we are thrilled to have Sub Box on board, as an officialrestaurant sponsor,” said Delali Eric Senaye.

We look forward to working closely with them to help grow the sport of football and make the NFL season better than ever for our fans.”

Sub Box restaurant is the ideal stop for families and athletes across the capital looking to make better choices and fuel their days and practices with better options like sandwiches made with fresh ingredients – from freshly-baked bread, to crisp veggies, and a variety of toppings and sauces.

It is located at Labone next to Zenith Bank and opposite Bistro and have taken all safety measures towards all food deliveries, take- outs and dine-in concerning the current COVID-19 pandemic.