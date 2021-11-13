2 hours ago

Talented young defender Abdul Razak Issah has signed for Division One side Allies ahead of the 2021/2022 season which will commence next week.

The youngster has signed after a successful trial with the Club.

He put pen to paper on a three-year deal from EuroAfrica FC.

"His quality is undeniable and we hope he probably becomes one of the stand out performers for us." the club stated on their official website.