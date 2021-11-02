37 minutes ago

Division One League side Inter Allies have announced the signing of young striker Robert Osei Bonsu from Kumasi based side Ebony FC.

He joins the recently relegated Premier League side on a three year contract and will be hoping to help the relegated side to the elite division.

"We have completed the signing of highly-rated youth striker Robert Osei Bonsu." the club announced on their official website.

"He joins the Eleven Is To One family on a three-year deal from Kumasi Ebony FC.

We’ve added the young striker to our ranks ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Football season."

"We are delighted to add him to our ranks as he brings good experience and adds further quality to the team.

We wish him the best in our shirt."