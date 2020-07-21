45 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies FC, on Tuesday received prizes for Coach and Player of the month of February awards from the Office of the Ghana Football Association.

Coach Henrik Lehm and forward Victorien Zakari Adebayor were named for the coach and player of the month respectively for the month in perspective.

The Ghana Premier League was suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic around the same period the duo were announced as winners.

Coach Henrik Lehm oversaw a good run of games within the period. Victorien Adebayor led the lines perfectly with good goal returns and assists to maintain his hold as the leading marksman in the country.

The awards were received on behalf of the two by the Club’s representatives. They both received a NASCO 43” flatscreen TV sets and a plaque.