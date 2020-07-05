20 minutes ago

Inter Allies striker, Effiong Nsungusi Jnr has signed a permanent contract with Danish Division One side HB Køge following a short but successful loan spell with the club.

The forward after moving to Denmark in March this Year, has hugely impressed since his debut after having to endure a 3-month wait due to the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic.

The Nigerian became a mainstay in HB Køge’s team after top notch performances in the NordicBet LIGAEN.

He will now be on the books of HB Koge until the summer of 2024, and Koge’s Director Per Rud is overly pleased to have him in their books permanently.

“Effiong got off to a difficult start with the corona shutdown a few days after arriving in Denmark. However, he has worked hard and has already shown himself really strong as a player for the future, and we are really, really happy that we have agreed to continue the collaboration with a long contract.”

“Effiong has some really strong and clear core competencies, and is a player who has the potential to be able to assert himself at the highest level.”

“Now, however, it is first and foremost a matter of ending the season well. We have to work hard for the rest of the season, but we are very happy to have this agreement in place ”.

Effiong Nsungusi Jnr is enjoying his time at HB Køge, and he is also looking forward to improve his game at the club.

“I have been in Denmark for four months now, and it is wonderful.”

“I came during the corona break, and have not experienced that much yet, but so far it has been amazing. I think I got off to a good start and I’m happy with my first time here.”

“I’m really happy with the extension, and hope we can hopefully fight higher in the table next season. That is my ambition for HB Køge, and that is what I am working towards.”