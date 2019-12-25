1 hour ago

Premier League side Inter Allies have signed former Ashantigold shot stopper George Apronti as a free agent after the expiration of his contract at Ashgold.

Inter Allies FC have completed the signing of George Apronti on a free transfer and looks ready for the upcoming season.

The experienced goalkeeper has signed a deal with the Capelli Boys following his departure from Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold.

After a lengthy spell with AshantiGold came to an end at the conclusion of last season, he proved to be a right fit for Allies.

Technical Director Willie Klutse said: “George has showed he’s a very good goalkeeper and we are excited that he chose to play for our Club.”

“We look forward to his contributions ahead of our upcoming season.”