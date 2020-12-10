21 minutes ago

Following fantastic performances in the month of November, Rashid Seidu has claimed Inter Allies Player of the Month award.

Being the first to claim this accolade this season, Rashid managed to pull two clean sheets from three games played in the said month.

Our safest pair of hands produced heroic saves in these games and conceded only one goal, which resulted in a win, a draw and a defeat.

Games in November: