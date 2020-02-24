2 hours ago

It has come to our notice, that some Ghanaian Premier League Clubs and their agents are unlawfully inducing our Forward Victorien Adebayor contrary to the FIFA regulations on the Status and Transfer of players.

We shall report any further attempt by the said Clubs to the Players Status Committe of the Ghana Football Association.

Currently, Inter Allies and the Players agent are considering Six (6) offers from Europe, One (1) from UAE and One (1) from Saudi Arabia. Victorien Adebayor is NOT available FOR/TO any Ghanaian Club.

We advise that our forward be left alone to enjoy his football career

By this release the said Clubs have been put on notice and assigned final warning.

Signed:

Delali Senaye

Vice President