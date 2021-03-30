1 hour ago

Struggling Ghana Premier side Inter Allies have mutually parted ways with their 37 year old Danish coach Danijel Mujkanovic ahead of the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.

Since his appointment, the clubs grim form has not improved as they are still wallowing in the relegation zone.

Mujkanovic joined the Tema based club for only three months after joining the club earlier in the season.

The Danish coach replaced his compatriot Peter Lehm earlier in the season after the club's poor start but could not salvage the situation for the Tampico boys.

He oversaw 11 matches for the club win two,drawing two matches and losing seven games.

The Capelli boys are currently rock bottom of the Ghana Premier League table with just 12 points accrued from 17 matches with relegation stating them in the face.

Inter Allies will start the second round with an away game against Dreams FC at Dawn.

Assistant coach Felix Aboagye will take charge of the club until a new coach is appointed.