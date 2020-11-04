42 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have promoted six players from their youth side into the main team ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

The team have sold a lot of their players in the first team squad ans needed to augment it with the departures of Victorien Adebayor, Frank Assinki and the likes.

The Technical Directorate headed by Willie Klutse has promoted six players from the youth development squad to the first team.

Klinsman Annan, Patrick Amarh, Isaac Mensah, Christian Adjei, Ibrahim Eshun & Collins Kudjoe all impressed in pre-season and have been rewarded with progress to the senior group.

The youngsters also had a very successful season with Cedar Stars Academy (formerly Accra Youth SC) in the Greater Accra Second Division Zone 2 League.

They have been drafted into Henrik Lehm’s plans for the upcoming season where they are expected to add more quality to the team.