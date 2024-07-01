2 hours ago

Inter Allies have earned promotion to the Access Bank Division One League after a thrilling 4-1 penalty shootout victory against West African Football Academy (WAFA) in the Volta Division Two promotional playoff this past weekend.

The match, held in front of an enthusiastic crowd, saw WAFA take an early lead in the 16th minute through a goal from Kwesi Nyamekye.

However, Inter Allies responded strongly, with Michael Siaw scoring the equalizer in the 53rd minute, setting the stage for a tense penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Inter Allies displayed nerves of steel, converting four of their penalties while WAFA managed only one.

This victory marks a significant milestone for the Eleven Is To One team, who faced relegation from the Ghana Premier League in the 2021-22 season.

With this promotion, Inter Allies will now compete in the Access Bank Division One League next season, with hopes of returning to the top tier of Ghanaian football.