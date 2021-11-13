1 hour ago

Young goalkeeper Kofi Tompuo has signed for Division One side Inter Allies ahead of the 2021/2022 season which will commence next week.

Allies signed goalkeeper Mohammed Shuaib to bolster their ranks as they search for a quick route back to the elite division after suffering relegation last season.

"Inter Allies FC is pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Mohammed Shuaib.

The stopper, who was previously with Bellow Football Club, has signed a one-year contract with us.

He spent part of pre-season on trial with us and caught the eye of the technical handlers." the club stated on their official website.