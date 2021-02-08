2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Kingsley Fidelis Kuku on a loan deal.

The club who are rock bottom of the Ghana Premier League have made a number of signings to aid their relegation fight when the transfer window opens on 16th February,2021.

"We are pleased to announce that we have completed the signing of Nigerian attacker Kingsley Fidelis Kuku on a loan deal." the club announced on their website.

The young winger, who has been training with Inter Allies for some time now, put to pen to paper on an initial six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

He joins from Nigeria National League side FC One Rockets and will be available for selection when the second window opens next week.

Kuku’s inclusion is expected to add goals, speed, energy, power and a great mentality to Inter Allies.