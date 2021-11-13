1 hour ago

Inter Allies have signed young midfielder Kofi Tompuo to bolster their ranks as they search for a quick route back to the elite division after suffering relegation last season.

"We have added another talented youngster to our squad by completing the signing of midfielder Kofi Tompuo.

He joins us from Kumasi Division Two side Kharis Sports Academy on a three-year deal.

He’s expected to strengthen our midfield which is key to our success ahead of the upcoming season."the club stated on their official website.