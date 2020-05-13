1 hour ago

Ghanaian topflight side, Inter Allies FC have successfully secured the signature of goalkeeper Rashid Seidu on a short term deal till the end of the season.

The Accra based side have strengthened their squad with the acquisition of the 24-year-old shot-stopper who had previous stints with Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities FC), Bechem United, Asante Kotoko and AS Duanes in the Nigerien league.

Rashid Seidu who was part of the National U23 side, the Black Meteors at the All African games in 2015 will compete for the number one spot.

‘It’s a great honour to join the this great club,” Seidu told the Club’s official website.

“I’m here to offer my best efforts to help the team and to improve as a player as well.”

“Also, I want leave a very good mark during my stay at the club and enjoy my career with the lads and everyone at Inter Allies FC.”

Seidu will join the 'Eleven is to One' lads when football returns to after the league’s suspension due to the Covid19 pandemic