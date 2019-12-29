1 hour ago

Despite all the numerous accolades of both big boys, club of the century, continental club masters among other ones it was little fancied Inter Allies who met all the requirements of the Club Licensing Board to be eligible to play in the Ghana Premier League.

All other 17 teams were not able to fully meet all the requirements and have hence been granted a conditional license to play in the Ghana Premier League.

On the cusp of the big kick off, Ghana FA's Club Licensing Board announced that Inter Allies is the only club in the country to have met all the requirements of the Licensing Board.

Below is a release from the Club Licensing Board:

"Dear Sir/Madam,

After a review of the License Application of Premier League Clubs and the Inspection conducted across the country the Club Licensing Board is pleased to announce the following award of licenses;

FULL LICENSE 1. Inter Allies

CONDITIONAL LICENSE

1. Dreams FC

2. Accra Hearts of Oak SC

3. Medeama SC

4. Asante Kotoko SC

5. Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

6. WAFA SC

7. Accra Great Olympics FC

8. King Faisal FC

9. Aduana Stars FC

10. Berekum Chelsea

11. Karela FC

12. Wa All Stars FC

13. Liberty Professionals FC

14. Ashantigold SC

15. Bechem United FC

16. Dwarfs FC

17. Elimina Sharks FC

The Club Licensing Board shall accordingly communicate their decision relating to the terms of the award, to each club, in due course.