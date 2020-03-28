28 minutes ago

Inter Milan have plans of stealing Ghanaian midfielder from under the noses of his club Athletico Madrid for the coming season.

Antonio Conte has gone closer than any Inter manager in giving Juventus a good run in the league but have fallen off the way side.

Conte believes his teams is not complete and still needs improvements in key areas with central midfielder an area he wants to strengthen.

The Nerrazuri's have cast their eyes on Ghana's Thomas Partey who has been very impressive for the Rojiblancos this season.

His somewhat moderate release clause of 50 million euros always excites the Italians as he is yet to renew his current deal which expires in 2023.

The Rojiblancos must act fast and tie up their prized asset with a new contract and doubling his release clause to ward off potential suitors.

Partey has been integral for Athletico Madrid this season making 32 appearances domestically and in Europe.