Thomas Partey remains a dream signing for Inter Milan with Antonio Conte keen to sign the Ghanaian midfielder for his side.

According to Correire dello sport, Inter Milan are looking to sign Thomas Partey after losing Sandro Tonali to AC Milan.

Inter Milan came second last season and are on hand to improve their squad to clinch the Serie A title from Juventus who have won it nine times already.

Despite being a staple of Diego Simeone's midfield, Thomas Partey's future may be far from Madrid.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who has a 50 million euro clause with Atletico Madrid, has not yet reached an agreement for a renewal and a consequent increase in the clause.

Juventus and Inter are vigilant over the Ghanaian player, who is also an Arsenal target.

But Inter Milan is also looking at Chelsea's Ngolo Kante and Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele.

The 'Gunners' would not be willing to pay the clause and the deal therefore seems to be complicated.

Arsenal have reportedly had a 25 million pounds bid plus Matteo Guendozi knocked back by the Rojiblancos who are asking for the full release clause of the player.