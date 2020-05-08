1 hour ago

Ghana and Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has tested negative and his entire Inter Milan team mates have tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

Government of Italy has eased restriction on movement and many activities following a drop in cases of the coronavirus disease.

Clubs in Italy have began training on their own and as part of the requirements each club is to conduct test on all their players and members of staff before training can begin.

After a two month hiatus from football following the coronavirus pandemic, football is gradually returning to Italy although no date has been announced yet.

A statement from the club reads: "FC Internazionale Milan announces that all the medical tests the first team underwent were negative. Optional individual training sessions will begin this afternoon."

"The club maintains the utmost attention to the preventive measures for the health of the players and all members of the club, in compliance with all government guidelines and the protection of public health."

The Ghanaian midfielder and his teammates were taken through both swab and antibody testing before they could begin training.

Kwadwo Asamoah has been on the periphery at Inter Milan due to incessant injury worries having made just 11 appearances all season.