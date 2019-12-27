47 minutes ago

Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah faces uncertain future at the club with his constant injury problems besetting him as the Nerazzurri will be looking to cut their loses on him.

According Gazzetta dello Sport the Ghanaian has not yet overcome his longstanding knee problems and a return date for the versatile player is still far away.

It appears Inter Milan are gradually losing patience with Kwadwo Asamoah and his perennial injury woes and have therefore lined up any of Marcos Alonso or PSG's Layvin Kurzawa in the winter transfer window.

Patience is almost over, Asamoah does not recover and Inter needs a left sided defender as soon as possible.

As already mentioned, the name that Antonio Conte likes the most is that of Marcos Alonso, but the first request by Roman Abramovich is 40 million euros, which is quite a lot.

The alternative is the Frenchman Layvin Kurzawa, offered by the Parisians to the Nerazzurri in the last few hours in the summer transfer window.